Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Tue 05th January 2021

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - England, Scotland locked down - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces an England-wide lockdown, including the closure of Primary and secondary schools, from Wednesday possibly until mid-February, amid surging cases due to the new coronavirus variant.

He announces the measures hours after Scotland decreed its own stay-at-home lockdown from midnight (0000 GMT) on Tuesday.

- First Oxford/AstraZeneca jab - An 82-year-old man from Oxford in Britain becomes the first person in the world to receive AstraZeneca and Oxford University's new Covid jab outside a clinical trial.

The shot is more than six times cheaper than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and can be stored in normal fridges.

- Moderna must wait - The European Medicines Agency says it had not reached a decision on whether to authorise US firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, adding that it will resume discussions on Wednesday.

- Under pressure - France's government vows to ramp up its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 after inoculating just a few hundred people in the first week, compared with the 200,000 people immunised in Germany, after the EU-wide rollout began a week ago.

And the Netherlands brings forward its first coronavirus jabs by two days to Wednesday, as pressure grows on the government in the last EU country to launch its vaccination campaign.

- Curfew for Lebanon - The Lebanese government announces tightened restrictions from Thursday through January, which the National news Agency says include a 6:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew. The full list of measures is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

- Return to school in Kenya - Millions of mask-wearing Kenyan pupils return to school for the first time since classes were dismissed 10 months earlier due to the pandemic.

- Getting serious in Japan - Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he is considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a "very severe" third wave of cases in the country.

Speaking at his New Year press conference, Suga also says he hopes vaccinations will begin in Japan in late February.

- 1.84 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 1,843,631 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Monday based on official sources.

More than 85 million cases have been registered.

The US is the worst-affected country with 351,590 deaths, followed by Brazil with 196,018, India with 149,649 and Mexico with 127,213.

The tallies are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

