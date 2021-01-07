UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Moderna jab gets EU green light - The European Medicines Agency gives the go-ahead for US firm Moderna's vaccine, the second shot to be cleared for use in the EU.

- Record daily toll - A record 15,769 Covid-19 deaths are registered in the past 24 hours, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday based on official sources.

The coronavirus has killed at least 1,869,674 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The US is the worst-affected country with 357,377 deaths, followed by Brazil with 197,732, India with 150,114 and Mexico with 128,822.

- British record deaths - Britain announces another 1,041 coronavirus fatalities, the first time the daily death toll has topped 1,000 since the outset of the pandemic, as a full lockdown comes into force in England.

- 10,000 cases in Portugal - In Portugal, health authorities report 10,000 new cases in 24 hours in the nation of just 10 million people.

- China blocks WHO mission - An expert mission to China to probe the origins of the pandemic is in disarray after Beijing denies entry to the World Health Organization team at the last minute despite months of painstaking negotiations.

With some members of the 10-person team already in transit, China refuses them entry visas, prodding WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to say he was "very disappointed".

It is "not just a visa issue", Beijing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying insists. "The issue of origin-tracing is incredibly complicated," she tells reporters.

- Ireland closes schools - The Irish government closes schools for the rest of the month as a "tsunami of infection" threatens to overwhelm the healthcare service.

- Last in line - The Netherlands administers its first shot to a nursing home worker, as it becomes the last country in the 27-nation EU to start its vaccination programme.

- Britain vaccine vow - Britain has vaccinated more people than the rest of Europe combined, according to an AFP tally, its prime minister Boris Johnson says, vowing "a sprint, a race to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them".

- Ukrainian probe - Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky orders a probe into allegations elected officials smuggled coronavirus vaccines into the country to have themselves inoculated in secret.

- US jobs worry -US private employment fell by 123,000 jobs in December, the first drop since April, according to private data, in a sign the economy is struggling as the pandemic worsens.

Related Topics

India Tsunami Prime Minister World Europe China Beijing Ireland Brazil Portugal Mexico Netherlands April December Visa 2019 Government Race Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

11 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

25 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

25 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

25 minutes ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

18 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.