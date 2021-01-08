Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Vaccine nixes variants - German company BioNTech says a preliminary study shows its vaccine works against strains uncovered in Britain and South Africa.

- Chinese cities sealed off - China seals off two cities south of Beijing, cutting transport links and banning millions of residents from leaving, as authorities move to stem the country's largest outbreak in six months.

- Snap Australian lockdown - Australia's third-largest city heads into lockdown and borders are set to tighten nationwide after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel contracts the highly-contagious British strain.

More than two million people in the Brisbane area will have to stay home for at least three days, authorities say.

- Millions more jabs - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says the EU has struck a deal to double its supply of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to a total of 600 million doses.

- Video summit - EU leaders will hold a video summit on January 21 on the pandemic as the bloc faces criticism over the slow roll-out of vaccines.

- Weeks still for EU OK - EU regulators say they could approve the cheaper Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of January as Britain greenlights the Moderna shot.

Its government has been criticised for not ordering enough of the US vaccine.

- Shutdown Sweden? - Sweden passes a law giving the government new powers to close businesses and public transport as its controversial light touch policy fails to curb the - Bhutan's first death - The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan records its first virus death after 10 months of seeking to isolate itself from the pandemic, with a 34-year-old man dying after testing positive on December 23.

- Nearly 1.9 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 1,899,396 people since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, according to a tally on Friday based on official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 365,321 deaths, followed by Brazil with 200,498, India with 150,570 and Mexico with 131,031.

The number of deaths globally is broadly under-estimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.