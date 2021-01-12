UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Tue 12th January 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - No 'herd immunity' in 2021 - Despite the vaccines being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization's chief scientist says that population, or herd, immunity, will not be achieved this year.

- BioNTech: 2 bln doses - German company BioNTech says it expects to produce two billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, up from the 1.3 billion previously forecast.

- Biden's second shot - US President-elect Joe Biden receives his second vaccine dose, saying: "My number one priority is getting vaccine in people's arms, as rapidly as we can." - Beijing lockdown - More than half a million people are under lockdown in Beijing as the government tries to avoid an outbreak in the city of 20 million ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday next month.

- UK mass vaccination - Britain opens seven mass vaccination sites across England where thousands of people a week will gets shots with more sites to follow.

- Origins team - The World Health Organization says a team of 10 scientists which will visit China from Thursday to investigate the origins of the pandemic is not looking for "somebody to blame".

- Russian one-dose vaccine - Russia will trial a one-dose version of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as they aim to provide a stop-gap solution for badly hit countries.

- More than 1.9 million dead - The pandemic has killed more than 1,934,693 million people worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP using official sources and information from the WHO.

The US is the country most affected with more than 374,341 deaths, followed by Brazil (203,100), India (over 151,160), Mexico (133,706) and the UK (81,431).

- Portuguese lockdown looms - Portugal has suffered record numbers of coronavirus deaths and infections, making a new lockdown unavoidable, Prime Minister Antonio Costa says.

- Lebanon 24-hour curfew - Lebanon imposes a 24-hour curfew for an 11-day period and introduces new travel restrictions to stem an unprecedented spike in infections- Rugby union cups suspended -Rugby union's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been suspended after the French government said the pandemic made it too risky for French teams to play.

