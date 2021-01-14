Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New variant - The coronavirus mutation first found in Britain has now spread to 50 territories, the World Health Organization says, while a similar South African-identified strain has now been found in 20.

- New death record for UK - Britain announces another 1,564 virus fatalities, a daily record and the first time the death toll has passed 1,500 in a 24-hour period during the pandemic.

- 28 million vaccinated - The WHO says that about 28 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the fight against the pandemic, largely in the wealthiest countries.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says more than 10 million people have received their first dose in the United States.

- Jokowi jab - Indonesian President Joko Widodo -- who is known as Jokowi -- receives the country's first injection live on television as the nation of nearly 270 million kicks off a mass vaccination drive.

- Jordan too- Jordan also launches a vaccination campaign, beginning with jabs for healthcare workers, people with chronic illnesses and those over the age of 60.

- Russian mass vaccinations - Russian President Vladimir Putin orders mass coronavirus vaccinations from next week, touting Russia's homemade Sputnik V jab as the world's best.

- Turkey approves Chinese vaccine - Turkey approves emergency use of a coronavirus jab developed by China's Sinovac, paving the way for a national vaccination drive that will start with healthcare workers.

- Japan emergency expands - Japan expands a state of emergency in greater Tokyo to seven more regions including the major cities of Osaka and Kyoto.

- Chinese province restricted - Heilongjiang province -- home to the sealed-off city of Suihua and with a population of 37.5 million people -- tells residents not to leave the region unless absolutely necessary and to cancel gatherings.

- Portuguese lockdown - Portugal will return to a lockdown from Friday, mirroring restrictions in place in March and April 2020 except that schools will remain open, says Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

- Pope vaccinated - Pope Francis, 84, is given the coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.

- Nearly 2 million dead - The pandemic has killed more than 1,963,557 million people worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP using official sources and information from the WHO.

The US is the country most affected with more than 380,821 deaths, followed by Brazil (204,690), India (over 151,569), Mexico (135,682) and Britain (83,203).

The number of deaths globally is broadly under-estimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.