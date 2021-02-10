Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Virus source still a mystery... - The World Health Organization mission wraps up its investigation into the origins of the virus in China without identifying the animal source of the disease.

It also says there is "no indication" of the virus being in Wuhan before December 2019.

- ...But no conspiracy - The mission also discounts a conspiracy theory that the virus came from a famous infectious diseases laboratory in Wuhan.

- Tougher British rules - Britain toughens rules for international travellers who must now, in addition to a negative test 72 hours before their trip, take two Covid tests during a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

- German lockdown - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek to extend a partial lockdown until at least the end of February at a key meeting on Wednesday, sources in her CDU party say.

- Spain cases top 3 million - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit nations, has topped three million, the health ministry says.

- Tighter Greek lockdown - A stricter lockdown will be imposed in Greece, and in particular the Athens region, from Thursday to February 28, during which schools and non-essential shops will be closed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.

- Iran, Peru vaccinate - Iran begins to vaccinate its 80-million-plus population with Russia's Sputnik V shot, with the country due to receive 4.2 million additional doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab via Covax.

And Peru begins its immunisation programme just two days after receiving 300,000 vaccine doses from state-owned Chinese company Sinopharm.

- 136.5 million doses - More than 136.5 million doses of Covid vaccine have been injected around the world in at least 90 countries or territories, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday at 1800 GMT.

Israel is racing ahead, having given one out of four of its population two doses, with 41 percent having received at least one dose.

Around the world, nearly two thirds, or 64 percent of the doses have been administered in rich countries, which are home to only 16 percent of the planet's population.

- Tests for leaving Tyrol - People leaving Austria's Tyrol region will need a negative Covid test result from Friday, amid "the biggest currently known" presence there in the EU of the South African variant, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says.

- French mayor defiant - A far-right mayor in Perpignan, southeastern France, Louis Aliot, reopens four city museums in defiance of coronavirus rules, saying: "Let's get used to it and start by trying things out".

- Man United in Turin - The Real Sociedad-Manchester United first leg Europa League last 32 tie will be played in Turin, UEFA announces, after Spain extends to March 2 a ban on flights from Britain, Brazil and South Africa over Covid variants.

- More than 2.3 million dead -The virus has killed at least 2,325,744 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 465,083 deaths followed by Brazil with 232,170, Mexico with 166,731, India with 155,158, and the UK with 112,798.