Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - AstraZeneca for elderly - The AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be used for people aged over 65, and also where coronavirus variants of concern are circulating, WHO experts say.

The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) issues interim recommendations for when and how to use the two-shot vaccine, which has yet to receive WHO emergency use authorisation.

- 151 million doses - More than 151 million doses of Covid vaccines have been injected in at least 91 countries or territories around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Wednesday at 1500 GMT.

- Germany extends lockdown - Germany agrees to continue a partial lockdown until at least March 7, at a meeting between the Federal government and regions.

- AstraZeneca to boost production - AstraZeneca plans to accelerate production of its Covid vaccine in the second quarter to support EU needs, announcing a deal with Germany's IDT Biologika, and following controversy over its deliveries to the bloc.

- Charles gets jab - Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir to the British throne Prince Charles, 72, who contracted Covid-19 last year, receives a first vaccine dose.

- EU admits missteps - Ursula von der Leyen admits her European Commission made missteps in procuring vaccines on behalf of all EU countries, saying: "We were late to authorise.

We were too optimistic when it came to massive production." - WHO vs US - A member of the World Health Organization's mission to China investigating the pandemic's origins hits back after the US State Department cast doubt on the probe's transparency.

WHO team member Peter Daszak tweets: "Please don't rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects." - J&J for South Africa - South Africa will begin its vaccination campaign with Johnson & Johnson vaccines after withholding the Oxford/AstraZeneca formula over doubts about its effectiveness against a local virus variant.

- Japan seeks syringes - Japan will start vaccinations next week, but with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab likely to become the first approved, the country is scrambling to secure enough special syringes that can extract the full six doses from each vial.

- Da Vinci painting on view - The Milan monastery housing Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" reopens its doors, with locals now able to visit the masterpiece without booking weeks ahead.

- More than 2.3 million dead -The virus has killed at least 2,341,496 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 468,203 deaths followed by Brazil with 233,520, Mexico with 168,432, India with 155,252, and the UK with 113,850.