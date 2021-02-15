Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK clocks 15 million jabs - Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails a "significant milestone" as 15 million people in Britain have now received their first shot.

- Auckland lockdown - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the biggest city Auckland into a snap lockdown for the first time in nearly six months.

Three members of an Auckland family tested positive, with authorities concerned as there is no obvious source of transmission.

- Empty slopes in Italy - Italian officials block winter resorts from opening just a day before skiing was due to be allowed for the first time this season, as new data highlights the spread of new variants.

- EU on fast-track - The European Union agrees to fast-track approval of vaccines that have been updated to target more contagious variants of the virus, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

- Serbia ravers caught out - Hundreds of partygoers were caught flouting anti-virus restrictions at a Belgrade nightclub, the interior ministry says.

Three suspected organisers were held for 48 hours and reportedly could face a fine and up to three years in prison.

- 170 million given shots - More than 172.3 million vaccine doses have been given in 91 countries or territories around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Sunday at 1800 GMT.

- Israel-Cyprus corridor - Israel and Cyprus agree in principle to allow vaccinated citizens to travel between the two countries without limitations when passenger flights resume, Israel's president says.

- German borders - Germany partially closes its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region owing to a surge in coronavirus mutations, earning a swift rebuke from the European Union.

- Lebanon roll out - Lebanon kicked off its vaccination programme with shots for healthcare workers and older people at three Beirut hospitals.

The country has been under lockdown since mid-January, after an unprecedented spike forced overwhelmed hospitals to turn away patients.

- Japan jab decision - Japan approves its first shot and expects to vaccinate 10,000 to 20,000 medical workers from as early as Wednesday, as the nation prepares to host the postponed 2020 Olympics.

- Nearly 2.4 million deaths -The virus has caused at least 2,395,044 deaths since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 484,250 deaths followed by Brazil with 238,532, Mexico with 173,771, India with 155,642 and Britain with 116,908.