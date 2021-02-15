UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK clocks 15 million jabs - Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails a "significant milestone" as 15 million people in Britain have now received their first shot.

- Auckland lockdown - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the biggest city Auckland into a snap lockdown for the first time in nearly six months.

Three members of an Auckland family tested positive, with authorities concerned as there is no obvious source of transmission.

- Empty slopes in Italy - Italian officials block winter resorts from opening just a day before skiing was due to be allowed for the first time this season, as new data highlights the spread of new variants.

- EU on fast-track - The European Union agrees to fast-track approval of vaccines that have been updated to target more contagious variants of the virus, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

- Serbia ravers caught out - Hundreds of partygoers were caught flouting anti-virus restrictions at a Belgrade nightclub, the interior ministry says.

Three suspected organisers were held for 48 hours and reportedly could face a fine and up to three years in prison.

- 170 million given shots - More than 172.3 million vaccine doses have been given in 91 countries or territories around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Sunday at 1800 GMT.

- Israel-Cyprus corridor - Israel and Cyprus agree in principle to allow vaccinated citizens to travel between the two countries without limitations when passenger flights resume, Israel's president says.

- German borders - Germany partially closes its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region owing to a surge in coronavirus mutations, earning a swift rebuke from the European Union.

- Lebanon roll out - Lebanon kicked off its vaccination programme with shots for healthcare workers and older people at three Beirut hospitals.

The country has been under lockdown since mid-January, after an unprecedented spike forced overwhelmed hospitals to turn away patients.

- Japan jab decision - Japan approves its first shot and expects to vaccinate 10,000 to 20,000 medical workers from as early as Wednesday, as the nation prepares to host the postponed 2020 Olympics.

- Nearly 2.4 million deaths -The virus has caused at least 2,395,044 deaths since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 484,250 deaths followed by Brazil with 238,532, Mexico with 173,771, India with 155,642 and Britain with 116,908.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Interior Ministry Israel China German European Union Fine Germany Beirut Auckland Belgrade Austria Italy Brazil United Kingdom Japan Czech Republic United States Serbia Cyprus Lebanon Mexico December Sunday 2019 2020 Olympics Family From Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

3 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

3 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

4 hours ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.