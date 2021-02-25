Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - WHO warning on 'Long Covid' - The World Health Organization says people with post-Covid symptoms should be made a "clear priority" by health authorities, with its European branch saying sufferers need to be heard.

- EU sweats over rollout - EU leaders, under pressure to speed up the vaccine rollout, meet by video as the bloc battles against stubborn second and third waves of the virus.

Some capitals are also pushing for a continent-wide vaccine passport.

- Soldiers first - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wants soldiers to be among the first to get vaccinated there.

His government is under pressure amid accusations that officials have bungled the procurement and delivery of jabs.

- Party over for Finland - Finland is to close bars and restaurants for three weeks starting March 8 due to a rise in cases.

The Nordic country has had the fewest cases in Europe up to now, but infections are now rising.

- France lose 11th player - Another French rugby player tests positive before Sunday's crunch Six Nations clash with Scotland, bringing to 11 the number sidelined by the virus.

The squad's training was suspended Thursday after the latest blow.

- Nearly 2.5 million deaths -The virus has caused at least 2,498,003 deaths around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 505,899 deaths, followed by Brazil with 249,957, Mexico with 182,815, India with 156,705 and Britain with 121,747.