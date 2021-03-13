Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - One billion doses - India is to manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022 in a joint initiative announced with the United States, Japan and Australia at a four-way summit.

The White House says the plan by Indian company Biological E Ltd. to "produce at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022," will focus on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

- Astra anxieties - The World Health Organization insists there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine after several countries postpone or limit its rollout amid blood clot fears.

But Europe's drug regulator says allergies should be added to the possible side effects of the vaccine after likely links were found to a number of cases in Britain.

- Italy lockdown - Italy announces a partial lockdown for much of the country from Monday following a fresh surge in infections of coronavirus that will see schools, restaurants, bars and museums closed.

The populous northern regions including Lombardy, which surrounds Milan, as well as others including Lazio, which surrounds Rome, will be designated "red zones".

- WHO greenlights J&J - The World Health Organization approves the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use, after already authorising the jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

- Kenya extends curfew - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta extends an evening curfew for another 60 days, as he warns of a third wave of infections, saying the positivity rate had risen from two percent in January, to 13 percent and "is still rising".

- Disneyland remains closed - Disneyland says it will not be able to reopen as planned on April 2 because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

- 2.6 million dead - At least 2,630,768 people have died of coronavirus around the world since the outbreak began in December 2019, an AFP tally from official sources showed on Friday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 530,821 deaths followed by Brazil (272,889), Mexico (193,142), India (158,306) and Britain (125,168).

North America recorded a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases last week, but they rose in the rest of the world, according to a specialised AFP database.