Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Brazil: 3,251 dead in a day Brazil's daily death toll crossed the 3,000 barrier for the first time, with hospitals at breaking point and nearly 300,000 lives already lost to the virus.

- Germans rebel - The leaders of the country's 16 states backtrack on plans for a strict Easter lockdown after a backlash against the order to stay at home over the holiday.

- Berlusconi ill again - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who got the virus in September, is hospitalised again during the latest court hearing over his "bunga-bunga" parties.

- French ministers in hospital - France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot is admitted to hospital with the virus two days after her cabinet colleague Employment Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Borne said on Twitter that she was released Wednesday, thanking hospital staff for their help "during these difficult days.

" - Poland's never been worse - Poland reports nearly 30,000 new infections in a single day, the worst since the start of the pandemic as the government vows to toughen its partial lockdown.

- Markets get worried - Asian markets drop with investors worried that new spikes in infections and lockdowns will knock the economic recovery off course.

- Vaccinated get discounts - Residents of a Beijing suburb who have got a jab are offered discounts in supermarkets as the authorities try to boost the uptake of vaccines.

- 2.7 million dead -At least 2,735,411 people have died of coronavirus around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 543,849 deaths, followed by Brazil with 298,676, Mexico with 199,048, India with 160,441 and Britain with 126,284.