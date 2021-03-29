UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - France will catch UK on Covid jabs: Macron - France will catch up with Britain on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 "in a few weeks", President Emmanuel Macron promises, amid a row with Britain over vaccine access.

France's inoculation drive has been criticised as slow, with 11.45 percent of French people having received one or more jabs, compared with 43.79 percent of Britons.

- Putin urges Russians to get vaccinated - Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on his fellow citizens to get inoculated against the coronavirus, as Russia's vaccination rollout remains sluggish and vaccine scepticism in the population remains high.

- 'Premature' easing of curbs in US: Fauci A recent plateau in new Covid infections in the United States is likely linked to the "premature" easing of anti-virus efforts in some places, top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci says.

- Slovenia reimposes restrictions - Slovenia, which had eased some of its coronavirus restrictions in February, says they will be re-imposed until mid-April in view of the deteriorating situation in some neighbouring countries.

"We're in a race against time," Prime Minister Janez Jansa says as he announces the closure of shops selling non-essential items, as well as cultural and religious venues, a ban on public gatherings and limits on travel between April 1 and 12.

- Australia ends pandemic wage subsidy - Australia ends a pandemic wage subsidy scheme despite official warnings that up to 150,000 people could lose their jobs as a result.

- More than 2.7 million dead - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2.77 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 548,828 deaths followed by Brazil with 310,550 fatalities, Mexico with 201,429, India with 161,552 and Britain with 126,573 deaths.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

