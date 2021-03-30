Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Border controls - Italy is imposing a five-day quarantine on all arrivals from other EU countries and its own citizens, as Germany says it will step up checks at its land borders to ensure travellers have tested negative, as concern grows over Easter holiday travel.

- Even more doses - German firm BioNTech says it is on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected.

- Origins report - A team of international experts will present details of their findings from a mission to China, which concluded that Covid-19 probably passed to humans from bats via an intermediary animal.

- Brazil reshuffle - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro overhauls his government, changing six key ministers as the far-right leader faces mounting pressure over the country's virus death toll -- the second highest in the world.

- Canada AstraZeneca blow - Canadian experts recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca shots for people aged under 55 after a small number of patients elsewhere suffered blood clots.

- Italian approval - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is vaccinated with the jab in a move intended to show support for the vaccine.

- Red Sea freedom - Israel reopens the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing limited numbers to cross to the Sinai peninsula for Passover holidays along the Red Sea.

- Better next time - The WHO, the EU and leaders from 23 other countries back a push for a new global treaty to better prepare for future pandemics, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also lending his support.

- Trumping on - Former US president Donald Trump lashes out at two of the country's leading figures in the coronavirus battle -- Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx -- after they criticised his handling of the pandemic.

- Papua struggling - Papua New Guinea has converted a sports centre into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital as the Pacific nation struggles with a surge of cases.

- America first - The US will be "the leader" in vaccinating the world against Covid-19 after making rapid progress at home, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.

- Green pass - The European Parliament will be ready to ratify the EU's Covid "green" pass in June, a key lawmaker says, paving the way for easier travel during the summer season.

- Flight hazard - A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant who broke his home quarantine and met with friends is handed a two-year suspended jail term for spreading the coronavirus.

- Nearly 2.8 million dead -At least 2,792,586 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 550,036 deaths followed by Brazil with 313,866 fatalities, Mexico with 201,826, India with 162,114 and Britain with 126,615 deaths.