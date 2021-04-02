UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:11 PM

Paris, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Vaccine freedom - Fully vaccinated people can start travelling again within the United States, without going into quarantine or taking a Covid-19 test, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

However, international travellers headed to the United States should have a negative Covid test before they get on the plane, be tested after arrival, and must quarantine if local authorities require it.

- AstraZeneca woes - The Netherlands halts AstraZeneca coronavirus jabs for people aged under 60 after five new cases of blood clots there affecting women between 25 and 65 years of age.

In France, the family of a woman who died of a blood clot at the age of 38 after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine have filed a complaint with prosecutors in southwest France, a lawyer says.

And 30 cases of rare blood clotting have been recorded in Britain among more than 18 million people who have had the AstraZeneca vaccination, the national medicines regulator says.

- South America shutdown - As South American nations enforce severe virus curbs, Rio de Janeiro extends restrictions, including keeping its famous beaches off limits until April 19, as the pandemic ravages Brazil.

- US jobs gains - The US economy regains a massive 916,000 jobs in March, the biggest increase since August, with President Joe Biden pointing to a sign of hope "at long last" for the recovery of an economy devastated by the pandemic.

- Slovenian PM under cosh - Four Slovenian opposition parties file an impeachment motion against embattled conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa, partially prompted by his alleged failings in handling the coronavirus crisis.

- Festivals fold again - European festivals are feeling a terrible sense of deja vu as they are forced to cancel events for a second year in a row amid spiking infections and a sluggish vaccine rollout, with a world-renowned comic books festival the latest cancellation.

- 2.8 million dead -At least 2,829,089 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 553,120 deaths followed by Brazil with 325,284 fatalities, Mexico with 203,664, India with 163,396 and Britain with 126,764 deaths.

