Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Pope urges vaccine sharing - Pope Francis urges Catholics to remain hopeful, in his Easter Sunday address, calling vaccines an "essential tool" in ending the pandemic and urging their swift rollout to the world's poorest countries.

- UK virus certificates - Britain is to trial a system of "Covid status certification" at events including football matches in the coming weeks as a possible way out of virus restrictions.

- Canada surpasses 1 mn cases - Canada crosses the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as the country faces a third wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions in recent days.

- Bollywood star tests positive - Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Indian celebrity to contract the virus as the vast nation battles a new wave of cases.

- Germany adding Dutch to high-risk list - Germany will place the Netherlands among countries classified as high-risk zones due to elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases, Berlin's infectious disease agency announces.

- Vaccines reach Libya - Libya's interim prime minister announces the arrival of the first batch of vaccines against Covid-19, as the war-torn country's crumbling health system struggles against a mounting caseload.

- Record death toll in Peru - Peru reports a record daily 294 coronavirus deaths, just over a week before millions of people are due to vote for a new president and congress.

- More than 2.8 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 2,847,182 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday. At least 130,685,270 cases have been registered.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,987, followed by United States with 800 and India with 513. The United States remains the worst-affected country with 554,779 deaths from 30,671,844 cases.