UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Pope urges vaccine sharing - Pope Francis urges Catholics to remain hopeful, in his Easter Sunday address, calling vaccines an "essential tool" in ending the pandemic and urging their swift rollout to the world's poorest countries.

- UK virus certificates - Britain is to trial a system of "Covid status certification" at events including football matches in the coming weeks as a possible way out of virus restrictions.

- Canada surpasses 1 mn cases - Canada crosses the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as the country faces a third wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions in recent days.

- Bollywood star tests positive - Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Indian celebrity to contract the virus as the vast nation battles a new wave of cases.

- Germany adding Dutch to high-risk list - Germany will place the Netherlands among countries classified as high-risk zones due to elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases, Berlin's infectious disease agency announces.

- Vaccines reach Libya - Libya's interim prime minister announces the arrival of the first batch of vaccines against Covid-19, as the war-torn country's crumbling health system struggles against a mounting caseload.

- Record death toll in Peru - Peru reports a record daily 294 coronavirus deaths, just over a week before millions of people are due to vote for a new president and congress.

- More than 2.8 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 2,847,182 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday. At least 130,685,270 cases have been registered.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,987, followed by United States with 800 and India with 513. The United States remains the worst-affected country with 554,779 deaths from 30,671,844 cases.

Related Topics

India Football Dead Prime Minister World Bollywood China Canada Vote Germany Berlin Brazil United Kingdom Peru United States Libya Netherlands Akshay Kumar December Congress Sunday 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

31 minutes ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

1 hour ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.