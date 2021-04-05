Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK to unveil travel rules - Britain is to lay out plans to restart international travel, using a "traffic-light" system as the country cautiously emerges from lockdown.

A tentative date of May 17 has been set to relaunch foreign travel.

- India infections hit record high - India's worst-hit state ramps up its coronavirus restrictions as nationwide the number of daily infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time.

Hopes the outbreak may be subsiding in the nation of 1.3 billion people have been dashed as a fresh wave pushes the national total to 12.5 million infections and 165,000 deaths.

- Tehran sees red - The new daily Covid-19 infections reach a four-month high in Iran as the capital Tehran is put on the highest virus risk level "red".

The Islamic republic is battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak with case numbers rising after a surge in travel during the Iranian new year holidays at the end of March.

- Portugal starts to reopen - Portugal reopens museums, cafe terraces and secondary schools nearly two months after tightening Covid-19 curbs following a wave of cases early this year.

But it's still only four people to a table and group training sessions at gyms and sports venues remain banned.

- Shops open again in Greece - Greece relaxes a nationwide lockdown by opening most retail shops despite high levels of Covid-19 infections and fatalities.

By allowing people to "decompress" outside as the weather warms, the government hopes to fix an economy that has taken a battering from reduced tourism.

- Venice vaccinates on vaporettos - Venice jabs some elderly residents on a vaporetto, using as a floating clinic one of the city's sturdy, public water buses, but only for Easter Monday.

Other unusual venues are being used to boost Italy's vaccine campaign over the long weekend, including Naples' Capodimonte Museum and Monza's historic race track north of Milan.

- More than 2.8 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 2,853,908 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1000 GMT on Monday. At least 131,213,930 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,240 followed by India with 478 and Russia with 343.