UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - AstraZeneca thrombosis link - A top official in the European Medicines Agency says that there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.

- Travel bubble - New Zealand has approved quarantine-free travel with Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, completing a two-way corridor for travel between the largely Covid-free neighbours.

- N.Korea no-show - North Korea will not attend this year's Tokyo Olympics because of the pandemic, blowing the final whistle on Seoul's hopes of using the Games to restart talks with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

- Troubled tests - And in another blow to the Games, a water polo test event is cancelled because sport officials cannot enter Japan due to restrictions, reports say.

- Bogota battles - Eight million inhabitants of Bogota will be put under strict lockdown from Saturday, mayor Claudia Lopez announces as the Colombian city battles a third wave.

- Full house - The Texas Rangers baseball team play out their home opener to a packed house with a near-capacity crowd of around 40,000 fans -- the largest crowd at a US sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

- Air France boost - The EU approves a plan by the French government to inject up to four billion Euros into pandemic-hit Air France.

- Outlier state - Germans in the tiny border state of Saarland return to cafes, cinemas and cultural venues even as the rest of the country faces tighter restrictions amid rising case numbers.

- Georgia PM positive - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili says he has tested positive amid a fresh spike in cases in the Caucasus nation.

- Many may miss out - Lebanon's vaccine rollout risks marginalising refugees and migrant workers who make up a third of the crisis-hit country's population, warns Human Rights Watch.

- H&M cuts - Swedish fashion giant H&M is to lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain who are currently on furlough due to the pandemic, a union says.

- 2.8 million dead -At least 2,862,002 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 555,615 deaths, followed by Brazil with 332,752, Mexico with 204,399, India with 165,547 and Britain with 126,862.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister World Rangers Australia Polo Water China France Died Bogota Tokyo Seoul Spain Brazil Georgia Japan North Korea Lebanon Mexico May December Border 2019 Olympics Event From Government Refugee Top Blood Billion Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

47 minutes ago

ADJD concludes workshop on ‘Restorative Justice ..

47 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

47 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.