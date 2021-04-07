Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK pauses children's AstraZeneca trial - Oxford University announces it has paused trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine on children, pending guidance from Britain's medicines regulator on its possible link to blood clots.

- AstraZeneca thrombosis link - The European Medicines Agency says it is still deciding whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine causes blood clots after a top official said there was a clear link.

The World Health Organization says the risk-benefit balance for the vaccine is "still largely positive".

- US vaccines - President Joe Biden is set to announce that all adults across the United States will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by April 19 -- well ahead of the already ambitious previous target.

- World economy - Accelerated vaccinations and a flood of government spending, especially in the US, have boosted the outlook for the global economy, which should grow by 6.0 percent this year after a 3.3-percent contraction in 2020, the IMF says.

- Delhi curfew - India's capital New Delhi imposes an overnight curfew after more than 100,000 new cases are recorded nationwide on a single day for the first time. Financial hub Mumbai introduces similar restrictions.

- Stranded in Morocco - Spain and France charter planes and ferries to bring home thousands of their nationals stranded in Morocco, which from Tuesday suspended all passenger flights to and from the two countries to slow the spread of the virus.

- New record in Iran - Iran announces a new daily record number of 17,430 cases, as authorities warn of a "major increase" in infections to come as the middle East's hardest-hit country faces its fourth wave.

- Outlier state - Germans in the tiny border state of Saarland return to cafes, cinemas and cultural venues even as the rest of the country faces tighter restrictions amid rising case numbers.

- 'Not proper' to ignore Covid - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan says it was "not proper to ignore" the pandemic, marking a policy shift from her late Covid-sceptic predecessor John Magufuli.

- Big game season - Botswana resumes its controversial trophy-hunting season, including issuing licences to kill 287 elephants, after big game hunting was halted by the pandemic last year.

- Giant jab centre - France converts its biggest stadium, the Stade de France, known for major sporting events and pop concerts, into a giant vaccination centre as the government scrambles to keep its promise of a giant leap in jabs.

- Man City take hit - English Premier League leaders Manchester City largely blame a £126 million ($175 million) net loss last season on the virus.

- 2.8 million dead -At least 2,864,292 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1830 GMT.

The US is the worst-affected country with 555,735 deaths, followed by Brazil with 332,752, Mexico with 204,399, India with 165,547 and Britain with 126,882.