Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - AZ woes - Australia and the Philippines become the latest countries to suspend the AstraZeneca jab for younger people over fears it can cause serious blood clots.

However, Covax, the vaccine scheme for poorer countries, backs the shot, saying it "remains an important health tool against the Covid-19 pandemic".

- India lacks jabs - More than 700 million people across India are facing vaccine shortages, local media report, as infection numbers hit yet another daily record, with more than 126,000 new cases.

- 10 million French doses - France has given a first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine to 10 million people, Prime Minister Jean Castex says, amid an acceleration in the rollout after a sluggish start.

- Germany on Sputnik V - Germany says it might go it alone within the European Union and buy doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if it means it can speed up its inoculation campaign.

The vaccine makers in Moscow say talks are underway with Berlin''s representatives.

- Africa warning - The World Health Organization warns that Africa is on the "sidelines" of the worldwide vaccination drive, accounting for only two percent of inoculations.

- Indonesia shot delays - Jakarta warns of delays in getting over 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of export restrictions in India and company supply holds ups.

- Iran, Poland records - The number of confirmed cases in Iran passes the two million mark as the daily infections hit a record high.

And Poland registers a record 954 Covid deaths over a 24-hour period.

- US jobless claims up - Filings for US unemployment benefits increased for the second week in a row, an indication the mass layoffs caused by the pandemic continue to be felt there.

- Grand Slam uncertainty - The French Open is delayed by a week to May 30 in the hope that heightened restrictions in Paris will have eased to allow the maximum number of fans to attend one of the big four annual tennis tournaments.

- Tendulkar home - Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar returns home after almost a week in hospital as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus and tweets he will "remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate".

- 2.8 million dead -At least 2,890,054 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 559,117 deaths, followed by Brazil with 340,776, Mexico with 205,598, India with 166,862 and Britain with 126,927.