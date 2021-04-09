Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Vaccine probe deepens - The European Medicines Agency says it has launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots after reports of four cases, one of them fatal.

It also says it is probing a new condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, in which tiny blood vessels leak after getting the jab.

- Jabs for 12-15 year olds - Pfizer-BioNTech says it is seeking Covid vaccine authorisation for 12-15 year olds in the United States and plans to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide in the coming days.

- More AstraZeneca woes - Half of AstraZeneca's vaccine shipments to the European Union will be delayed this week for testing, a company spokesman says, in the latest blow for EU supplies.

And France says under 55s who received a first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given a second jab from a different producer, but the World Health Organization warns there is not sufficient data to recommend the practice.

- Rich-poor vaccine divide - The World Health Organization condemns the chasm between rich and poor nations in accessing coronavirus vaccines, saying more than a dozen countries are still completely unprotected.

- Vaccine for new variants - The EU is about to start negotiations with a single pharmaceutical company to secure up to 1.

8 billion doses of a "second generation" mRNA vaccine starting late this year to combat future variants, a European Commission source says.

- More centralised power - German leaders agree to tighten the national coronavirus law in a move to hand Berlin more centralised power in the face of a stalemate over lockdown measures, as the country remains gripped by rising infection rates.

- Italy ends epicentre lockdown - Italy announces an end to lockdown measures from next week for Lombardy, the epicentre of its coronavirus pandemic, as well as for Tuscany, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Calabria, which have improving contagion statistics.

- Baghdad lockdown - Iraqi authorities lock down some Baghdad neighbourhoods ahead of Ramadan which starts next week, putting up barriers as Iraq grapples with its highest coronavirus caseload yet.

- Norwegian PM fined - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is fined 20,000 Norwegian kroner (about $2,300, 2,000 Euros) for breaking the country's virus curbs by organising a family birthday dinner that she ended up not attending, police said.

- 2.9 million dead -At least 2,903,907 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 560,115 deaths, followed by Brazil with 345,025, Mexico with 206,146, India with 167,642 and Britain with 126,980.