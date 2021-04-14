Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More Pfizer for EU - BioNTech/Pfizer is bringing forward delivery to the European Union of 50 million doses of its Covid vaccine to the second quarter, starting this month, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says.

The deliveries will help make up for the shortfall of Johnson & Johnson jabs that were meant to start rolling out, while the bloc will also turn to Pfizer jabs for longer-term needs to fight the mutating coronavirus.

- Denmark dumps AstraZeneca - Denmark becomes the first European country to stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, over suspected rare but serious side effects.

- Europe J&J verdict - Europe's medicines regulator says it will make a recommendation on the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus jab next week after US health authorities recommended pausing vaccinations over blood clot fears.

Meanwhile France says it is sticking to its plan to give over-55s the vaccine, whose European rollout has been suspended by the firm itself.

- No Sputnik V clots - The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine says its jab does not cause blood clots.

- Easing up - Belgium allows cafes and restaurants to open their terraces from May 8 and will from Sunday end a blanket ban on non-essential travel abroad, for trips to other EU countries.

Switzerland will also allow outdoor dining and drinking from Monday and cinemas and other leisure facilities to open, along with outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

Israel says it will open up to its first tourists from May 23.

- Europe's economic recovery - The IMF warns that Europe faces more risks to its economic recovery due to Covid-19 variants and delays in vaccination campaigns that threaten to prolong the health crisis.

- Ramadan worries - The World Health Organization expresses concern that the pandemic could worsen in the middle East and North Africa during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

- 2.9 million dead -At least 2,961,387 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 563,446 deaths, followed by Brazil with 358,425, Mexico with 210,294, India with 172,085 and Britain with 127,123.