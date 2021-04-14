UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More Pfizer for EU - BioNTech/Pfizer is bringing forward delivery to the European Union of 50 million doses of its Covid vaccine to the second quarter, starting this month, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says.

The deliveries will help make up for the shortfall of Johnson & Johnson jabs that were meant to start rolling out, while the bloc will also turn to Pfizer jabs for longer-term needs to fight the mutating coronavirus.

- Denmark dumps AstraZeneca - Denmark becomes the first European country to stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, over suspected rare but serious side effects.

- Europe J&J verdict - Europe's medicines regulator says it will make a recommendation on the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus jab next week after US health authorities recommended pausing vaccinations over blood clot fears.

Meanwhile France says it is sticking to its plan to give over-55s the vaccine, whose European rollout has been suspended by the firm itself.

- No Sputnik V clots - The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine says its jab does not cause blood clots.

- Easing up - Belgium allows cafes and restaurants to open their terraces from May 8 and will from Sunday end a blanket ban on non-essential travel abroad, for trips to other EU countries.

Switzerland will also allow outdoor dining and drinking from Monday and cinemas and other leisure facilities to open, along with outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

Israel says it will open up to its first tourists from May 23.

- Europe's economic recovery - The IMF warns that Europe faces more risks to its economic recovery due to Covid-19 variants and delays in vaccination campaigns that threaten to prolong the health crisis.

- Ramadan worries - The World Health Organization expresses concern that the pandemic could worsen in the middle East and North Africa during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

- 2.9 million dead -At least 2,961,387 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 563,446 deaths, followed by Brazil with 358,425, Mexico with 210,294, India with 172,085 and Britain with 127,123.

Related Topics

India Africa Dead IMF World Sports Russia Europe China France European Union Died Brazil Belgium United States Mexico Denmark Middle East May December Sunday 2019 Muslim From Blood Million Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Po ..

39 minutes ago

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

39 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.