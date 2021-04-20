Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New Delhi lockdown - India's capital enters a week-long lockdown as the megacity struggles to contain a huge surge in cases with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen supplies low.

And India says it will open its Covid-19 vaccination drive to all adults from May 1 and reports a record-high of 273,810 infections to take the total to 15.06 million.

- UK red list - The UK imposes its strictest travel curbs on India, adding it to its travel "red list", hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels an already delayed trip there next week.

- Easing curbs - Portugal reopens shopping centres, high schools and universities and allows indoor dining after new infections ease off.

Slovenia reopens cafe and restaurant terraces after six months following a decline in infections and deaths.

And the Swiss hit the gym and the outdoor cafes as Covid curbs are eased despite rising case rates.

- No to vaccination passports - The World Health Organization's emergency committee says it is against international travellers being required to have proof of vaccination, partly because such a measure would deepen inequities.

- Thunberg donates - Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg slams the "tragedy" of vaccine inequity as she donates 100,000 Euros ($120,000) from her foundation to the Covax scheme for global access to Covid-19 jabs.

- DR Congo vaccinates - The DR Congo launches its Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the capital Kinshasa using the AstraZeneca jab after delaying its launch initially set for March 15 as a precaution after other countries suspended the use of the vaccine.

- More than three million dead -At least 3,020,765 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 567,217 deaths, followed by Brazil with 373,335, Mexico with 212,339, India with 178,769 and Britain with 127,270.