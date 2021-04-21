Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - India's record-breaking surge - The brutal new outbreak in India sets new records with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi run perilously low on oxygen.

The second wave, blamed on lax government rules and a new "double mutant" virus variant, has added almost 3.5 million new cases this month alone.

- Tensions in Germany - Thousands of protesters mass outside the German parliament as lawmakers prepare to vote on a law amendment giving Angela Merkel's government power to impose tougher measures to curb the pandemic.

- Idlib jabs due - A first batch of vaccine doses is expected to arrive in war-torn northwestern Syria, where millions of people live in dire humanitarian conditions.

- Disneyland jab centre - Disneyland Paris, normally Europe's biggest tourist attraction, will from Saturday host a mass vaccination site at its convention centre as France seeks to speed up its inoculation drive.

- Autumn herd immunity - Russian President Vladimir Putin says in his state of union address that the country is aiming for herd immunity by the autumn and hails the homegrown development of three vaccines.

- EU fund - The German Constitutional Court throws out a legal challenge halting Europe's biggest economy from ratifying a 750-billion-euro ($885-billion) EU virus recovery fund, opening the way for Germany to sign off on it.

- Royal cases - Nepal's former king and queen, aged 73 and 70, test positive on their return from India's Kumbh Mela religious festival attended by millions of pilgrims.

- More than three million dead -At least 3,046,134 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 568,470 deaths, followed by Brazil with 378,003, Mexico with 213,048, India with 182,553 and Britain with 127,307.