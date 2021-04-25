UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Record daily Covid cases - A daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was registered worldwide Saturday, mainly due to a surge of the virus in India, according to an AFP count.

- Over 1 billion jabs worldwide - More than one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

At least 1,002,938,540 doses were rolled out in 207 countries and territories, according to the tally compiled from official sources.

More than half, or 58 percent, have been given in three countries: the United States with 225.6 million doses, China with 216.1 million doses and India with 138.4 million.

- India death toll hits new high - India's daily coronavirus death toll hits a new record Saturday with another 2,624 deaths, as the government battles to get oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by cases.

These latest deaths take the official toll to nearly 190,000 since the pandemic started.

- Swiss detect Indian variant case - Swiss health officials say they have detected a first case of the Covid-19 variant contributing to the exploding outbreak in India in a passenger transiting through an airport.

- Germany tightens curbs - Germany's Federal government tightens coronavirus restrictions using new powers that allow it to impose sweeping shutdowns in any region with infections over a set threshold.

- Restrictions on India flights - Germany, Kuwait and Iran are the latest countries to impose restrictions on flights and passengers from India.

- UK, Swiss protests - Thousands protested in London and in eastern Switzerland against coronavirus restrictions, including face masks.

England's latest Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, after the UK saw a surge in cases.

Months of restrictions alongside a successful vaccine rollout -- with more than 45 million doses administered -- has seen the situation improve.

- Over 3 million dead worldwide - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,088,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

- Man held for infecting 22 people -Spanish police arrest a man on the island of Mallorca suspected of having infected 22 people after going to work and the gym despite signs he had the virus.

