Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Aid for India - The first emergency medical supplies trickle into India as a part of a global campaign to staunch its catastrophic outbreak, with the US pledging to send millions of AstraZeneca vaccines.

- Fiji virus 'tsunami'? - An outbreak of the Indian variant has forced Fiji's capital into lockdown after the island nation had avoided infections for a year, with health officials saying they fear a "tsunami" of cases.

- Hope for big events - A Barcelona concert with a 5,000-strong audience of unvaccinated music fans last month to test pandemic-safe ways of holding mass events has passed off with "no sign" of infections, doctors say.

- Royally out of touch - Gaffes during the pandemic have badly hit the popularity of Dutch King Willem-Alexander, whose ratings have tumbled by more than a quarter since the royals flew to Greece for a holiday in October as the Netherlands went into partial lockdown.

- Sputnik resistance - Brazil's health regulator denies a request from several states to import Russia's Sputnik V jab, saying it does not have the data needed to verify its safety and efficacy, a decision the Russian developers slam as politically motivated.

- German hope - Europe's biggest economy raises its growth forecast for 2021 as vaccinations finally begin to gather pace.

- India flight ban - Australia is the latest nation to announce a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India.

- Tuning out - Audience figures for this year's Oscars plummeted by more than half to a record low of 9.85 million viewers, broadcaster ABC says.

- Gung-ho golfers - South Korean-born Olympic golf gold and silver medallists Park In-bee and Lydia Ko say they are not worried about playing at the Tokyo Games despite a surge in infections in Japan.

- More than three million deaths -At least 3,122,150 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The US is the worst-affected country with 572,674 deaths, followed by Brazil with 391,936, Mexico 215,113, India 197,894 and Britain 127,434.

