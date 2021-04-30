Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Aid for India - The first US emergency aid arrives in India, as it records another 385,000 new cases in the past 24 hours -- a new global record -- and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls short of the true toll.

Several Indian states say they will be unable to begin vaccinating all over-18s from this weekend as planned.

- 100 million vaccinated - One hundred million people in the United States are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients says.

- French jabs - French President Emmanuel Macron says that vaccinations against Covid-19 will be open to all adults from June 15, as he aims to quickly reopen the country as it battles a third coronavirus wave.

- Rare Singapore cases - A Singapore hospital has locked down four wards after detecting coronavirus cases, a rare outbreak in a country that has largely brought the virus under control.

- Tunisia opens to tourists - The first holiday charter planes since last summer arrive in Tunisia, carrying 300 Russian tourists, despite stiff health restrictions imposed to stem surging coronavirus cases.

- Cashing in - British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca reports $275 million (227 million Euros) in sales from its vaccine in the opening months of 2021.

- Crucial Pfizer step - Pfizer/BioNTech says they have asked European regulators to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, a move seen as a crucial step toward achieving herd immunity.

- More than 150 million cases - Some 150.3 million cases have been declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

At least 3,168,333 people have died of Covid-19 around the world.

The US is the worst-affected country with 575,194 deaths, followed by Brazil with 401,186, Mexico 216,447, India 208,330 and Britain 127,502.