Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Wooing tourists - Greece says it is giving priority to its island residents for vaccinations against Covid-19 ahead of a planned May 14 launch to its tourism season.

And France launches a multi-million euro campaign to woo mainly European tourists.

- New AstraZeneca suspensions - Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states suspend immunisation of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on the advice of the national health regulator after a reported death.

And Slovakia suspends first doses of the vaccine after signalling it is investigating the case of a vaccinated patient who died from a blood clot.

- EU sues AstraZeneca - Brussels is suing the British-Swedish pharma giant to force it to deliver the 90 million vaccine doses it promised the bloc before July.

- Indian PM to stay away from G7 - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend in person the G7 summit in the UK, where he is an invitee, as his country reels from a massive wave of coronavirus cases.

- Belgian reopening - Belgium says it will allow indoor drinking, dining and entertainment venues for audiences of up to 200 people to reopen from June 9.

- Antibodies last eight months - Antibodies against coronavirus remained in the blood of patients with Covid-19 for at least eight months after they were infected, Italian researchers say.

- Three doses too many - A 23-year-old woman who was mistakenly injected with too many shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was given four, rather than six doses as previously reported, Italian health authorities say.

- Berlusconi back in hospital - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been readmitted to hospital in Milan suffering from the after-effects of Covid-19, a Forza Italia source says.

- 3.3 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 3,306,037 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 582,153 deaths, followed by Brazil with 423,229, India 249,922, Mexico 219,089 and Britain 127,609.