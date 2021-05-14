Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China backs talks on vaccine IP waiver - China supports talks on waiving intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines, amid a global push to widen access to jabs.

'China supports the World Trade Organization's proposal on intellectual property exemptions, for anti-epidemic materials such as Covid-19 vaccines, to enter the text consultation stage," Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng says The US has backed the proposal, but some European leaders have expressed scepticism over whether a waiver will improve accessibility.

- UK 'anxious' over spread of Indian Covid variant - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government is worried about the transmission of an Indian Covid variant.

"It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it," Johnson says, as new official figures from Public Health England are expected to show a rise in cases of the strain.

Despite the note of caution, Johnson adds that he doesn't expect the government will have to change its plans to lift Britain's coronavirus measures on June 21.

- Covid vaccination for young US teens - The campaign to immunise America's 17 million adolescents aged 12-to-15 kicks off in full force, a key part of President Joe Biden's strategy to push the country close to herd immunity.

At the same time the top US health agency announces it is lifting mask-wearing requirements for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a watershed moment in the pandemic.

- Thailand prison outbreaks fuel record virus surge - Thailand reports its biggest ever spike in coronavirus infections, with more than half coming from two Bangkok prisons where prominent democracy activists have been detained.

The Southeast Asian country reports more than 4,800 infections -- its highest single-day jump -- which includes over 2,800 cases found in two prisons in the capital.

- Champions League final moved due to virus - The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea later this month has been moved from Istanbul to Porto in the hope of allowing English fans to attend, UEFA announces.

Earlier, European football's governing body announced up to 6,000 supporters from each club will be able to attend.

But a Portuguese government spokeswoman says Portugal is yet to decide on whether or not to allow fans from the UK to travel to the country.

- Safe Olympics 'impossible', Japan doctors warn - Holding the Tokyo Olympics safely as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage would be "impossible", a union of Japanese hospital doctors warn.

"We strongly oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics at a time when people around the world are fighting the new coronavirus," the union says in a statement.

Meanwhile the US track and field team scraps plans for pre-Olympic training in Japan over concerns about safety during the pandemic, Japanese officials say.

- 3.3 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 3,333,603 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 583,685 deaths, followed by Brazil with 428,034, India 258,317, Mexico 219,590 and Britain 127,640.