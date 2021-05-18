Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 1.5 billion doses - More than 1.5 billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered around the world, six months after the start of the first vaccination campaign, according to an AFP count.

- Killer cyclone batters India - At least 27 people are dead and dozens missing after a monster cyclone slams into western India, compounding efforts to battle a devastating virus surge.

- Fewest US deaths - The United States is seeing its fewest number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, numbering an average of 545 on May 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

- Singapore: Pfizer for teens - Singapore authorises the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine to teenagers aged 12 to 15, a first for Asia.

- EU package - The EU's 750 billion euro ($910 billion) pandemic recovery fund moves a step closer to becoming reality after Finnish MPs, some of the plan's most vocal critics, vote to ratify the proposal.

- Africa aid - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders and chiefs of global financial institutions for a summit seeking to provide the continent with critical financing swept away by the pandemic.

- Olympics divide doctors - An association of around 6,000 Japanese doctors working in Tokyo urges the cancellation of the Olympics, while Games organisers report a surplus of applications from volunteer medics for the event.

- Eurostar boost - Eurostar, operator of the trains that run under the English Channel, says it has secured a 290-million-euro rescue package to keep it afloat while waiting for pandemic travel curbs to be lifted.

- 3.3 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 3,393,050 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1730 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 586,598 deaths, followed by Brazil with 436,537, India with 278,719, Mexico with 220,493 and Britain with 127,691.