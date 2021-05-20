UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Thu 20th May 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Don't travel says WHO - Progress against the pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, warns the World Health Organization's Europe director Hans Kluge.

- Push for patent waver - The European Parliament urges the EU to back a push for a temporary waiver of vaccine patents in the face of scepticism from Brussels and key member states including Germany.

- Fridge safe - The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month in the US, the country's health regulator announces, in a change expected to help distribution of the shot.

- EasyJet's heavy losses - The British low-cost airline reveals first-half net losses of 637 million Euros ($777 million) as the pandemic ravaged demand, but expresses optimism over the reopening of travel in Europe.

- Human-animal interaction - The WHO has asked experts to assess health risks of contact between animals and humans to avoid future pandemics.

- Fake news clampdown - Singapore uses a misinformation law to order Facebook and Twitter to warn users about what it says are false claims that a dangerous virus strain has emerged in the city.

- Spending solution - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils a big-spending budget aimed at stimulating the pandemic-hit economy while carrying out long-awaited progressive reforms.

- Cashing in - Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group says, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations' "monopoly control" on vaccine technology.

- Paradise lost - Facing a pandemic-induced labour shortage, the sun-drenched Australian state of Queensland begins offering a bundle of cash to anyone within the country willing to "work in paradise" in its tourism sector.

- Bad Santas - Nine Britons are banned from working in Singapore after breaking pandemic rules by partying on a yacht in swimwear and Santa hats on Boxing Day when gatherings outside the home were limited.

- 3.4 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 3,419,488 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 587,874 deaths, followed by Brazil with 441,691, India with 287,122, Mexico with 220,850 and Britain with 127,694.

