Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Olympics still going ahead - A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer's pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers say.

- Binning vaccines - Hong Kong may soon have to throw away millions of vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiry date and not enough people have signed up for the jabs, an official warns.

- LatAm vaccine share call - Six presidents of Latin American and Caribbean countries call on the international community for equitable access to vaccines, asking those countries with the most doses to share them.

- EU travel pass - EU leaders back a Covid pass that they hope will unlock tourist travel in July with half of the bloc's inhabitants soon to have at least one vaccine shot.

- Black propaganda? - YouTube and social media influencers in France have been offered money to denigrate the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by a fake UK communications company.

One vlogger said the people who made the approach had all worked in Russia.

- Troubled travel bubble - New Zealand suspends quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state over a new cluster, the fourth time the trans-Tasman Sea travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month.

- Black market jabs - Indonesia arrests four people for allegedly stealing more than 1,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine marked for prisoners and selling them to the public for around 250,000 rupiah ($17) each.

- 3.4 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 3,475,079 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 590,574 deaths, followed by Brazil with 449,858, India with 307,231, Mexico with 221,695 and Britain with 127,724.

