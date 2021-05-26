UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Johnson 'unfit for job' - Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top aide, told lawmakers that "tens of thousands of people died" needlessly because of the government's disastrous handling of the pandemic. He said Johnson was "unfit for the job" and "changed his mind 10 times a day".

- China needles Taiwan - Beijing is accused of trying to block Taiwan from getting Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from Germany, with President Tsai Ing-wen condemning what she described as Chinese interference.

- Beijing blasts lab theory - For its part China claims the United States is "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation" that the virus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began.

- EU-AstraZeneca court battle - The European Union accuses AstraZeneca of a "flagrant violation" of its contract to provide vaccines for the bloc as it demands judges hit the drugs giant with big penalties.

- J&J jab age limit - Belgium temporarily limits Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine to people over 41 after the death of a woman who received the jab.

- India variant spreads - The variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization (WHO) report shows.

- Cancellation chorus - Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper, an official Tokyo Olympics sponsor, calls for the Games to be cancelled in the latest sign of opposition less than two months before the opening ceremony.

- Bleak outlook in Brazil - The virus death toll in Brazil surpasses 450,000 as delays plague the hard-hit country's vaccine rollout and epidemiologists warn a new surge of infections could be coming - Germany's fun fund - Germany unveils a 2.5-billion-euro ($3-billion) fund to revive the country's virus-hit cultural sector and encourage organisers to start planning events again.

- Stadium scare - Thousands of Australian sports fans are told to self-isolate and get tested after an infected spectator attended an Australian Rules football match in Melbourne, with the city racing to avoid another lockdown.

- Pfizer for teens - The European Medicines Agency will announce on Friday whether it has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for 12- to 15-year-olds.

- 3.48 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,487,457 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 590,941 deaths, followed by Brazil with 452,031, India with 311,388, Mexico with 221,960 and Britain with 127,739.

The figures are based on reports by the health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

Related Topics

India Football Dead Prime Minister World Sports Drugs China European Union Died Job Germany Melbourne Wuhan Beijing Tokyo Needles Brazil Belgium Japan United States Mexico December Women 2019 Olympics From Government Top Million Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

52 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

33 minutes ago

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech ..

33 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

33 minutes ago

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution i ..

33 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.