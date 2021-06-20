Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China tops one billion jabs - Health officials say the number of Covid-19 jabs administered in China has topped one billion, more than one-third of the global total.

The announcement by the National Health Commission comes after the number of shots administered globally surpassed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources.

- France ends curfew... - Sunday marks the end of France's 11 pm curfew, 10 days earlier than originally planned, days after the country eliminated a requirement to wear masks outdoors.

Mandatory mask-wearing outdoors and the curfew, which was put in place on October 30 and had at one point been as early as 6:00 pm, had begun to encounter growing opposition among the French public in the hot summer weather and during the Euro 2020 football tournament.

- ...and Japan loosens curbs - Japan lifts its state of health emergency in Tokyo and eight other districts, one month before the Olympic Games -- although some restrictions remain in place and could prevent locals from attending Olympic events.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol again, although only until 7 pm -- and they must be closed by 8 pm.

- Pain for unvaccinated Russians - Russia's labour minister says workers who fail to get vaccinated in regions where the jab has been made compulsory could be forced to take unpaid leave.

Anton Kotyakov's comments come as Moscow and other cities introduce an array of curbs, including for the Euro 2020 football tournament -- most notably aiming to get a majority of service workers vaccinated with mandatory shots.

- Britain takes weddings outdoors - Outdoor weddings are allowed in England and Wales for the first time ever in what the government calls a boost to a sector hard-hit by the pandemic.

The rules are temporary, running to April next year, though the government says it will consult on whether to make them permanent.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,862,364 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 601,741 deaths, followed by Brazil with 500,800, India with 386,713, Mexico with 231,151, and Peru with 190,202.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.