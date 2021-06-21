Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Indian vaccine record - India records its highest-ever daily vaccination count, administering 7.8 million jabs, as it opens up free shots to all adults.

- South African hub - South Africa is set to host a "technology transfer hub" for coronavirus vaccines to scale up production know-how in Africa's worst-hit nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says.

- Olympics fans limit - Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympics events, organisers say, warning competitions could move behind closed doors if infections surge.

- Indonesia hits two million - Indonesia is in the throes of a huge wave with infections topping two million and some 55,000 deaths so far.

- Tajikistan cases - Ex-Soviet Tajikistan admits to having an unspecified number of coronavirus cases for the first time in more than five months.

- Economic recovery - The global economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic peak, data survey firm IHS Markit says, as the recovery accelerates thanks to vaccination and the end of pandemic-related restrictions - Vaccine tourism - The emirate of Abu Dhabi offers visitors free jabs after approving the inoculation of all those with visas issued by its authorities.

- Spanish nightclubs - Nightclubs will reopen in parts of Spain, including Madrid and second-city Barcelona, as coronavirus infection rates fall.

- Canadian travel - Canadians and permanent residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to quarantine upon their return from abroad starting July 5.

- Scotland blow - Scotland's young star Billy Gilmour will miss his country's crucial Euro 2020 decider with Croatia Tuesday after testing positive.

- Russian host sets curbs - Saint Petersburg imposes fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus with cases rising in the city ahead of matches in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,868,393 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 601,825 deaths, followed by Brazil with 501,825, India with 388,135, Mexico with 231,187, and Peru with 190,425.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.