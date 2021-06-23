Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US jab goal missed - The administration of US President Joe Biden concedes it will not meet its goal of administering one or more doses of a Covid vaccine to 70 percent of US adults by July 4, saying it will "take a few extra weeks".

- Euro 2020 concerns - The World Health Organization expresses concern that countries are easing virus restrictions around football games at the Euro 2020, noting that some areas are already seeing rising cases.

It does not specify any cities, but Britain announced that more than 60,000 spectators will be allowed at London's Wembley stadium for the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

- Israel warning - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warns of a "new outbreak" of coronavirus in Israel after a rise in infections he says was likely due to returning travellers carrying the Delta variant.

- Merkel gets Moderna...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first.

...and Draghi switches too - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi switches from AstraZeneca to Pfizer-BioNTech for his second vaccination.

- Italy stimulus - Draghi also says Italy has received the European Commission's approval for its 191.

5 billion-euro recovery plan, to be financed by the bloc's coronavirus rescue fund.

- Moscow pass - Moscow residents will from June 28 have to present an anti-Covid pass to enter restaurants, as the city battles a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

- Ugandan team quarantined - Eight members of the Ugandan Olympic team are quarantined in Japan until early July, after a coach tested positive for coronavirus on arrival last week.

- Portugal fears fourth wave - Portuguese health authorities fear a fourth wave of the pandemic may take hold, with the Delta variant now accounting for more than 60 percent of new cases in the capital Lisbon.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,876,321 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1800 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,092 deaths, followed by Brazil with 502,586, India with 389,302, Mexico with 231,244, and Peru with 190,645.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.