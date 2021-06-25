Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Masks return to Israel - The Israeli health ministry makes masks compulsory again in enclosed public places following a surge in cases, dealing a blow to the country which has had a successful vaccine rollout.

- Moscow home working - Moscow authorities reimpose work-from-home restrictions for 30 percent of the workforce from June 28, as the Russian capital posts a new daily record for Covid-19 deaths due to a surging outbreak of the Delta variant.

- Sydney locked down - Central Sydney and its popular eastern beaches around Bondi are put in lockdown as authorities try to contain an expanding outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in Australia's largest city.

- Delta Plus - India's richest state Maharashtra tightens restrictions, citing fears of a "more severe third wave" as the country records its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant Delta Plus.

- Spanish islands cluster - An end-of-year student trip to Spain's Balearic Islands sparks a major coronavirus cluster with hundreds of confirmed cases and thousands of young people in quarantine across the country.

- Uzbekistan high - Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country, records its biggest rise in coronavirus cases this year as the government orders restrictions on movement into the capital Tashkent.

- Iceland ends curbs - Iceland says it will end all nationwide measures to control the spread of Covid-19, 15 months after first rolling out restrictions, saying vaccination progress had enabled the move.

- Sputnik V in EU? - Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine may never be approved by the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says, as he also casts doubts on China's Sinovac jab.

- March for vaccines - Thousands of South African opposition activists rally in Pretoria to demand a faster coronavirus vaccination rollout in the continent's worst-hit country, where less than four percent of the 59 million population has been inoculated.

- Tel Aviv Pride - Thousands party in the streets of Tel Aviv at the city's first Pride event since the pandemic, with many ignoring Israeli government pleas to wear masks amid a surge in infections.

- 3.9 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,903,064 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,178 deaths, followed by Brazil with 509,141, India with 393,310 Mexico 232,068 and Peru 191,286.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.