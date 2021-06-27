UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Moscow record deaths - Moscow reports 144 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, topping the record number of daily fatalities in a Russian city set by Saint Petersburg just one day earlier, as the highly contagious Delta variant rapidly spreads in the country.

- Sydney wakes up to lockdown - Millions of residents in Sydney, Australia's largest city, wake up to their first full day of a two-week lockdown to contain their own Delta outbreak.

- Bangkok tightens restrictions - Thailand, which like Australia has had relative success in keeping infections rates low, will impose new restrictions in Bangkok to try to quash a wave that kicked off in April when a cluster was found in upscale Bangkok clubs typically frequented by the elite.

Indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people will be prohibited and construction sites will be closed in the capital and its suburbs from Monday.

- Belgium eases measures - Belgium further eases restrictions as its Covid numbers continue to fall, with eight people now allowed at restaurant tables and as guests in homes, both up from four.

- More than 3.9 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,919,801 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,891 deaths, followed by Brazil with 512,735, India with 395,751 Mexico 232,521 and Peru 191,584.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

