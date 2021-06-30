UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia's deaths record - Russia reports 669 deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours, a record for the second day in a row, according to a government tally. The figure comes just days before Saint Petersburg hosts a Euro 2020 quarter-final in front of thousands of fans.

- Putin: No compulsory vaccines - Russia's President Vladimir Putin says he is against mandatory jabs despite the surge in infections in the country and sluggish vaccination rates.

- Australia lockdown spreads - The outback town of Alice Springs becomes the latest Australian population centre to lock down, joining Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin, as anger mounts over the country's slow vaccine rollout.

- North Korea breach - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaces several senior officials after a "crucial" coronavirus incident, state media reports, potentially signalling a breach in the country's epidemic defences.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January 2020 and has not confirmed any cases, but analysts say it is now clear there have been infections.

- Trillions lost in tourism - The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the start of the pandemic could top $4 trillion, a UN report says.

- Airline bets big - US carrier United Airlines announces the largest order in its history, unveiling major purchases from Boeing and Airbus in a significant bet on the travel industry's recovery from the pandemic.

- Hard-hit US newspapers - A Pew Research Center report shows the troubled US newspaper sector cut thousands more jobs in 2020 as circulation fell during the pandemic, but saw some positive signs with growth in digital readers.

- Another torch blow - Parts of the Olympic torch relay in Tokyo will be taken off public roads in another virus setback for the Games that are due to start on July 23.

- Over 3.9 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,940,888 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT Wednesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,467 deaths, followed by Brazil with 515,985, India with 398,454, Mexico 232,803 and Peru with 192,163.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

Related Topics

India Dead Australia United Nations Russia Died Darwin Alice Springs Brisbane Perth Sydney Tokyo Vladimir Putin Petersburg Brazil Peru United States North Korea Mexico Euro Kim Jong January July December 2019 2020 Olympics Media From Government Industry Top Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

43 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

58 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

58 minutes ago

40 million children in Pakistan did not receive po ..

2 hours ago

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.