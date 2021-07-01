Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Covid cases up in Europe - After 10 weeks of decline, the number of virus infections in Europe has risen again, the World Health Organization says, warning a new wave will come "unless we remain disciplined".

- Russia's new record daily deaths - Russia reports 672 virus deaths over the past 24 hours, setting a pandemic high of fatalities for the third day in a row.

- Covid passport - An EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel comes into force, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period -- but the highly infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

- Indonesia urgency - Indonesia will impose "emergency" virus restrictions this week to battle an alarming surge in infections, President Joko Widodo says, as the country scrambles to avoid a collapse of its overwhelmed healthcare system.

- Bangladesh lockdown - The Bangladesh army and police patrol empty streets as a strict week-long lockdown begins in the country with a population of 168 million, with people confined to their homes except for emergencies and to buy essentials.

- Tunis restrictions - Authorities place the Tunisian capital under a partial lockdown, with parties, sporting and cultural events, and public prayers banned until July 14, in a bid to rein in record daily cases and deaths.

- Thailand welcomes tourists - The first international travellers touch down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket under a quarantine-free scheme, as Thailand tries to reboot its battered tourism industry while also enduring its worst virus outbreak.

- Low efficacy for German jab - Germany's CureVac says final trial results show its vaccine has an efficacy rate of just 48 percent, far lower than those developed by mRNA rivals BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna.

- Crowd management - The WHO says host cities of Euro 2020 football matches need to better monitor the movement of spectators, including before they arrive and after they leave the stadiums.

- Some Samoans go to Tokyo - Samoa's Olympic committee withdraws its three weightlifters from the Olympics, citing Covid-19 concerns, but confirms its overseas-based athletes will take part despite the government banning participation.

- Over 3.9 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,949,567 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT Thursday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,714 deaths, followed by Brazil with 518,066, India with 399,459, Mexico 233,047 and Peru with 192,331.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.