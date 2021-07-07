Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Indonesia ramps up measures - Indonesia expands nationwide virus curbs to battle its deadliest wave yet, as the death toll rockets past 1,000 in 24 hours with the government warning the worst may be yet to come.

- Sydney extends lockdown - More than five million Sydney residents will spend at least another week in lockdown after Australian authorities detect another 27 new cases.

- Heathrow fast-track - London's Heathrow airport says it plans to offer fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arriving passengers, as the UK government winds down its pandemic curbs.

- Turkmenistan compulsory jabs - Turkmenistan announces it is introducing mandatory vaccinations for all adults -- even though the secretive Central Asian country claims to have registered no cases.

- Troubled torch relay - The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announce, to be replaced by private torch-lighting ceremonies, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.

- Mask refusniks delay flight - An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to the Bahamas is delayed by a day after around 30 high school students celebrating their graduation refused to wear masks.

- Nearly 4 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,996,519 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,905 deaths, followed by Brazil with 526,892, India with 404,211, Mexico with 233,958 and Peru with 193,588.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.