UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Indonesia ramps up measures - Indonesia expands nationwide virus curbs to battle its deadliest wave yet, as the death toll rockets past 1,000 in 24 hours with the government warning the worst may be yet to come.

- Sydney extends lockdown - More than five million Sydney residents will spend at least another week in lockdown after Australian authorities detect another 27 new cases.

- Heathrow fast-track - London's Heathrow airport says it plans to offer fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arriving passengers, as the UK government winds down its pandemic curbs.

- Turkmenistan compulsory jabs - Turkmenistan announces it is introducing mandatory vaccinations for all adults -- even though the secretive Central Asian country claims to have registered no cases.

- Troubled torch relay - The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announce, to be replaced by private torch-lighting ceremonies, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.

- Mask refusniks delay flight - An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to the Bahamas is delayed by a day after around 30 high school students celebrating their graduation refused to wear masks.

- Nearly 4 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,996,519 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,905 deaths, followed by Brazil with 526,892, India with 404,211, Mexico with 233,958 and Peru with 193,588.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

Related Topics

India Dead World Died Sydney London Tokyo Indonesia Brazil United Kingdom Bahamas Peru Turkmenistan United States Mexico May December 2019 Olympics All From Government Asia Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

18 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

48 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

1 hour ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.