UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Olympic outbreak - Organisers have detected two infected athletes in the Olympic Village shortly after a staff member tested positive, five days before the opening of the Games in Japan.

They are from "the same country and the same sport", a spokesman for the organising committee said on Sunday, without giving further details.

- UK PM isolates - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced into isolation ahead of so-called "freedom day" -- when most restrictions in England will be lifted.

Johnson and his finance minister were contacted by the country's health service app after being in contact with a positive case, a day after Health Minister Sajid Javid announced he had tested positive.

- France tightens travel testing - Unvaccinated travellers will now need a negative test 24 hours before setting off for France from several European countries, a change from previous requirements of 48 or 72 hours.

France has also extended its list of "red" countries to Tunisia, Mozambique, Cuba and Indonesia.

- Senegal bus stoppage - Senegal's national bus company is suspending inter-city bus services because of an upsurge in infections around the country.

Dakar Dem Dikk said in a statement it had received "alarming information" but gave no further details.

- Thailand revolts - Thai police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon as demonstrators in Bangkok defied Covid restrictions to call for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's resignation.

The protesters have many grievances but the government's slow procurement of vaccines has been among the most incendiary in recent weeks.

- Four million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,086,242 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,898 deaths from 34,069,082 cases, followed by Brazil (541,266 deaths) and India (413,609).

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly as a result of the pandemic than official figures suggest.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister Police Thailand Water China France Company Died Same Bangkok Indonesia Brazil United Kingdom Tunisia Japan United States Senegal Cuba Mozambique December Gas Sunday 2019 Olympics From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

32 minutes ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

47 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.