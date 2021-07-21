Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - White House cases - A vaccinated White House senior official has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokeswoman says, adding that the person had not had contact with President Joe Biden.

Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki says there have been other so-called breakthrough cases at the White House, but does not confirm how many or when.

- Iran: record surge - Iran, the middle East's hardest-hit country, seeks to contain a new record surge in Covid cases, with government offices, banks and many businesses shut in the capital Tehran.

- And France... - French Health Minister Olivier Veran says that new Covid-19 infections are increasing at an unprecedented rate due to the Delta variant, after 18,000 cases were reported for the previous 24 hours.

- Eid despite surge - Indonesians pray outside mosques and slaughter goats to commemorate a sombre Eid al-Adha festival despite efforts to stop mass gatherings with deaths skyrocketing in the country, now a global virus hotspot.

- Sleepless nights - A fifth person tests positive in the Olympics Village after the event's chief Thomas Bach reveals "doubts" and "sleepless nights" over the postponed Tokyo Games as the opening ceremony nears.

- Sanofi jab - The European Medicines Agency says it has started a "rolling review" of France's Sanofi coronavirus jab, Vidprevtyn, which could lead to approval for use in the European Union.

- Bhutan jab drive - Bhutan rolls out second doses of its vaccine programme, after receiving donations, after running out of shots following a first phase that saw most of its eligible adult population inoculated in two weeks.

- Boris Johnson under fire - Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings, in an interview to be aired in full on the BBC, says the British prime minister sought to avoid a second lockdown last autumn, arguing that most dying were over 80.

- Four million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,100,352 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,231 deaths, followed by Brazil with 542,756, India with 414,482, Mexico with 236,469 and Peru with 195,243 fatalities.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly as a result of the pandemic than official figures suggest.