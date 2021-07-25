UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Global protests against virus measures - More than 100,000 people take to the streets in Australia, France, Greece and Italy in protests against lockdowns, compulsory vaccination plans and efforts to prod reluctant citizens into getting jabs through sanctions against the unvaccinated. There are some clashes with police.

- 10-day Spanish quarantine - Spain is to impose a 10-day anti-Covid quarantine on travellers from Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Namibia from July 27, the government says.

- Hanoi locks down - Vietnam places all eight million people in the capital under lockdown on Saturday in a bid to stem rising cases of Covid-19. After containing the epidemic last year, Vietnam has seen cases soar since late April, and about a third of its 100 million people are already under lockdown.

- Russian aid for Cuba - Russia says it has sent two planes full of humanitarian aid, including one million masks, to Cuba to help cope with a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and the US economic embargo.

- Concern over Lebanese hospitals - Lebanon's economic collapse and electricity shortages are making hospitals vulnerable and less equipped to deal with a possible new wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, says Firass Abiad, director of the country's largest public hospital.

- Latin American cases top 40 million -The Latin American and Caribbean region, which has seen the most deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, passes the 40-million-case mark on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. More than 1.3 million people have died in the region.

