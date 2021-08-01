Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Nigeria welcomes US jabs - Nigeria has welcomed four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States, doubling the total number of shots the country of 210 million has received.

More than 2,000 people have been killed by coronavirus in Africa's most populous nation, though the real figure is believed to be far higher.

- Mass testing in China - Chinese cities are testing millions of people and imposing fresh travel restrictions to contain the country's most widespread coronavirus outbreak in months.

With 75 new infections on Sunday, the outbreak has spread to more than 20 cities and a dozen provinces.

- Ex-Toyota executive dies - Johan van Zyl, former European chief of automaker Toyota, has died at the age of 63 in South Africa after contracting coronavirus at the start of July.

- Tigers infected - Two Sumatran tigers are recovering at an Indonesian zoo after being infected with coronavirus.

Tino and Hari tested positive in mid-July after experiencing flu-like symptoms, with officials now trying to trace the source of the infection.

- 4.2 million dead - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4.22 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,157 deaths, followed by Brazil with 556,370 deaths and India with 424,351.

The World Health Organization says up to three times the number suggested by official figures have died directly or indirectly as a result of the pandemic.