Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Paris, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Half of EU jabbed - Half of the European Union's population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, an AFP tally shows, putting it ahead of the United States in the inoculation drive.

- 100 million doses - The United States has now donated more than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries, the White House says, adding this is more than that given out by all other countries combined.

- China cracks down - China is testing the entire 11 million population of Wuhan -- the city where the virus was first discovered -- as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant threaten the country's bid to keep a lid on the pandemic.

Tourists have been banned from entering Beijing with transport links between several regions suspended and the eastern city of Yangzhou locked down.

- Bangladesh target - Bangladesh extends its strict lockdown until August 10 and announces plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people in a week as the country battles a major Covid-19 surge.

- NYC vaccine pass - New York City will require proof of vaccination for people attending indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and shows, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces, making it the first major US city to introduce a vaccine pass.

- New Iran record - Iran announces more than 39,000 new Covid cases, the highest in a single day in the middle East country worst hit by the pandemic.

- Morocco tightens curbs - Morocco increases its curfew hours and steps up travel restrictions to Agadir, Casablanca and Marrakesh in a bid to slow surging coronavirus cases.

- Spanish aid - Spain's cabinet approves the extension of measures to protect the most vulnerable from economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including a moratorium on home evictions until November.

- Over 4.2 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,234,618 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 613,679 deaths, followed by Brazil with 557,22, India 425,195, Mexico 241,279 and Peru with 196,518.

