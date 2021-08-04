Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Beijing travel curbs - The Chinese capital tightens restrictions on overseas travel for its citizens as the country reports its highest daily number of local cases in six months.

- First Olympic cluster - All 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team are in isolation after five test positive in the first cluster detected at the Games.

- Masks return in France - Less than two months after France ended compulsory mask wearing outdoors, several coastal areas have made it mandatory again with Brittany's Finistere area becoming the latest to issue the order.

- Israel restrictions - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says more vaccinations and a raft of renewed restrictions could spare Israel another lockdown as virus cases soar to an average of 2,000 per day.

- Vaccinologist Barbie - Toy giant Mattel says it hopes its Barbie doll modelled on the co-creator of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Sarah Gilbert will "inspire the next generation".

- Macau record tumbles - Macau orders compulsory testing for all residents after a family of four catch the Delta variant, breaking the city's 16-month virus-free record.

- Corsica emergency - Health officials in France activate an emergency plan on the Mediterranean island of Corsica as a fourth wave of infections spreads across the country.

- Jabs get study boost - According to an ongoing study in England, fully vaccinated people are three times less likely to test positive for Covid-19 and less likely to pass it on.

- Full Pfizer approval soon - The US drug regulator is set to fully approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by early next month, the New York Times reports.

- Eviction moratorium - Under pressure from progressive Democrats, US health authorities declare a new moratorium on evictions until October in much of the country, citing public health risks posed by the pandemic.

- Over 4.2 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,247,231 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 614,295 deaths, followed by Brazil with 558,432, India 425,757, Mexico 241,936 and Peru with 196,598.