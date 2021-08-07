Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Police fire on Thai protesters - In Thailand, police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters in Bangkok demanding political reform and calling for a change to the sluggish coronavirus vaccination programme.

- Protests in France - Protesters take to the streets across France for the fourth weekend in a row against a new coronavirus health pass needed for inter-city trains and many indoor public spaces, two days before the new rules come into force.

- Single-shot approval - India gives emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine to ramp up its flailing immunisation campaign as fears grow of a new wave of infections.

- Australia battles the virus - Australia's state of New South Wales reports another record day of Covid-19 cases, and authorities in the country's second city of Melbourne rush to trace the source of its outbreaks.

- Unvaccinated at greater risk - Unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid-19 as the fully vaccinated, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Half of Americans jabbed - Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House says, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus.

- Over 4.2 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,275,868 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 616,493 deaths, followed by Brazil with 561,762, India with 427,371, Mexico with 243,733 and Peru with 196,818.