Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - France Covid pass - People in France must now show a health pass to order a coffee in a cafe or travel on intercity trains as President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plan to squeeze infections and encourage vaccination comes into full effect.

- Mass cremations - Sri Lanka begins mass cremations to clear a backlog of dead bodies from Covid-19 as cases surge across the island.

- Tokyo after the Games - The Japanese capital wakes to a huge bill and soaring virus cases after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that at times looked impossible and faced hostility at home.

- German exports soar - For the first time since the virus wreaked havoc on trade, official data shows German exports soared past pre-pandemic levels in June as industry shrugged off supply chain shortages.

- Rugby blow - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pours cold water on Australian hopes that their National Rugby League grand final could be played in front of a crowd in Auckland.

- Over 4.2 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,294,735 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 616,829 deaths, followed by Brazil with 563,151, India with 428,309, Mexico with 244,420 and Peru with 196,950.

