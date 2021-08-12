UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia hits new deaths record - Russia reports its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, saying 808 people have died over the past 24 hours.

- US mandates shots for health workers - The US health department says it will require all its public-facing health care workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in hospitalisations driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

- Palestinians receive shots - The Palestinian Authority says it has taken delivery of 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, saying that of four million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, one million have been received so far.

- Tests for toddlers - Israel is to require Covid tests from next week for children as young as three to enter schools, swimming pools, hotels or gyms as infections surge despite an extensive adult vaccination campaign.

- China port shutdown - Authorities suspend operations at a terminal in the world's third busiest cargo port at Ningbo-Zhoushan after a worker is infected as China tries to squash its worst outbreak in months.

- Helsinki restrictions - Limits on public gatherings will be tightened in the Finnish capital as the country's infection rates hit a new daily high.

- 4.3 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,323,957 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 618,479 deaths, followed by Brazil with 565,748, India with 429,669, Mexico with 246,203 and Peru with 197,146.

Related Topics

India Squash Dead World Israel Russia China Died Young Helsinki Brazil Peru Mexico 2019 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Development schemes in remote areas to be complete ..

Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: Chief Minister ..

15 minutes ago
 Control Room set up for public issues redressal du ..

Control Room set up for public issues redressal during Muharram

15 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

15 minutes ago
 Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP presiden ..

Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP president KP chapter

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA ..

Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA in Rules of Business 2012

15 minutes ago
 Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fas ..

Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fast pace

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.