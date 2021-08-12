Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia hits new deaths record - Russia reports its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, saying 808 people have died over the past 24 hours.

- US mandates shots for health workers - The US health department says it will require all its public-facing health care workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in hospitalisations driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

- Palestinians receive shots - The Palestinian Authority says it has taken delivery of 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, saying that of four million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, one million have been received so far.

- Tests for toddlers - Israel is to require Covid tests from next week for children as young as three to enter schools, swimming pools, hotels or gyms as infections surge despite an extensive adult vaccination campaign.

- China port shutdown - Authorities suspend operations at a terminal in the world's third busiest cargo port at Ningbo-Zhoushan after a worker is infected as China tries to squash its worst outbreak in months.

- Helsinki restrictions - Limits on public gatherings will be tightened in the Finnish capital as the country's infection rates hit a new daily high.

- 4.3 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,323,957 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 618,479 deaths, followed by Brazil with 565,748, India with 429,669, Mexico with 246,203 and Peru with 197,146.