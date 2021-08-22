UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands protest in France for a sixth weekend against vaccination policies they say restrict liberty by imposing jabs and barring the unvaccinated from public venues.

Hundreds are detained after violent clashes between anti-lockdown protesters and police in Australia's two largest cities as the country recorded its sharpest rise in daily cases since the pandemic began.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says his new government will put tackling Covid and accelerating vaccinations ahead of reviving the economy.

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and Paul Simon are to play at a massive Central Park concert meant to signal New York City's "homecoming" after the pandemic's devastation there.

Palau reports its first cases of coronavirus after two travellers from Guam tested positive.

The tiny Pacific nation had been one of only 14 countries not to have had a case.

India authorises the emergency use of a second homegrown Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, by pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country.

AstraZeneca announces positive results from a trial of a Covid-19 treatment that uses a drug made from a combination of two antibodies.

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,415,382 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 627,845 deaths, followed by Brazil with 573,511, India with 433,964, Mexico 252,080 and Peru 197,752.

burs-eab-jmy/pbrASTRAZENECA

